New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list

Dec 27, 2021 at 04:17 PM
The New Orleans Saints have announced the following roster moves today:

Signed to practice squad:

Covid-19 Replacement Practice Squad Gameday Activations:

Placed on Reserve/Covid-19:

Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will not be available due to Covid-19 protocols and Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano will assume his duties.

