New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

The New Orleans Saints have announced the following roster moves today:
Signed to practice squad:
52 DT Braxton Hoyett
54 LB Justin March-Lillard
69 T Kyle Murphy
91 DT Ethan Westbrooks
Covid-19 Replacement Practice Squad Gameday Activations:
6 QB Blake Bortles
18 WR Easop Winston Jr.
32 DB Bryce Thompson
36 DB Jordan Miller
42 LB Chase Hansen
52 DT Braxton Hoyett
54 LB Justin March-Lillard
59 LB Sharif Finch
64 G/C Will Clapp
66 OL Forrest Lamp
69 T Kyle Murphy
80 WR Kawaan Baker
86 TE Ethan Wolf
91 DT Ethan Westbrooks
Placed on Reserve/Covid-19:
5 LB Kwon Alexander
Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi will not be available due to Covid-19 protocols and Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano will assume his duties.