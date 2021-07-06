Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Latavius Murray focused on increased efficiency entering 2021 campaign for New Orleans Saints

'I just want to be more efficient than I was the year previously, or just the best ever to be honest with you'

Jul 06, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Headshot_Staff-Shannon_2560x1440_040418
Sam Shannon
CP-NOSCAR-Latavius-Murray-1920-0001
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray saw his efficiency take a leap from 2019 to the 2020 season. His goals for the 2021 campaign are built around continuing to increase production alongside his dynamic backfield counterpart, ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿.

"For me personally, I just want to be more efficient than I was the year previously or just the best ever to be honest with you," Murray said during his Saints Minicamp availability with local media. "So I want to run the ball well, protect, catch the ball, and just have the best year. That's how I go into each year, being the best I can."

Murray entered 2020, his second year in New Orleans, coming off his best yards per carry season (4.4 ypc) since his rookie year. In 2020, he improved on it by running for more yards on the exact same amount of carries (146 carries for 656 yards). The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder got his 2020 campaign off to a consistent start, gaining at least 48 yards on the ground in three of the first four games. Murray's standout performance in the first half of the season came in Detroit, when Murray ran 14 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Saints break an early two-game losing streak. The dynamic attack of Murray and Kamara helped catapult New Orleans into a nine-game winning streak due to the team's ability to establish the ground game.

During the nine-game winning streak, the Saints rushing attack averaged 146 yards and two touchdowns per game.

"And then if you look at our backs with Alvin and Latavius, those two guys are some of the best in the NFL in yards after contact and everything else," quarterbackTaysom Hill said in his postgame press conference following a Week 12 victory over Denver. "But I think what has separated us the last few weeks has really been blocking the perimeter. And so, the two-, three-yard gains are going for four or five. And then when we do spring a five- or six-yard gain, it goes for 12 to 15. And that's been huge for us."

When asked what he saw from Kamara at Saints Minicamp, Murray said:

"Alvin being Alvin. The same player that he's been over the last few years, and I'm sure he'll continue to be."

Related Links

2020 Saints Season Photos: Latavius Murray 

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
1 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
2 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
3 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
4 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
5 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
6 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
7 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
8 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
9 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 52 - Vikings 33 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
10 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 52 - Vikings 33 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
11 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
12 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
13 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
14 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
15 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
16 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 52 - Vikings 33 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
17 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 52 - Vikings 33 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
18 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
19 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
20 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
21 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
22 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
23 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
24 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
25 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
26 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
27 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
28 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
29 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
30 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Marcus Davenport's self-confidence can benefit himself and New Orleans Saints

'I forget that sometimes I can do things quite good'
news

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'I feel like the opportunities will always be there'
news

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

Gillikin: 'I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts'
news

Ryan Ramczyk accomplishes goals with extension, remains a New Orleans Saint

'That was my No. 1 thing, I wanted to stay a Saint'
news

New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

Ramczyk will be under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zach Baun finding comfort zone entering year 2

'I know I'm just coming into this season way more comfortable and way more confident'
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy excited to get back to work

'It will be a good camp'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

'He's a high IQ player for the receiver position'
news

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
Advertising