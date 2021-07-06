Latavius Murray focused on increased efficiency entering 2021 campaign for New Orleans Saints

Murray entered 2020, his second year in New Orleans, coming off his best yards per carry season (4.4 ypc) since his rookie year. In 2020, he improved on it by running for more yards on the exact same amount of carries (146 carries for 656 yards). The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder got his 2020 campaign off to a consistent start, gaining at least 48 yards on the ground in three of the first four games. Murray's standout performance in the first half of the season came in Detroit, when Murray ran 14 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Saints break an early two-game losing streak. The dynamic attack of Murray and Kamara helped catapult New Orleans into a nine-game winning streak due to the team's ability to establish the ground game.

During the nine-game winning streak, the Saints rushing attack averaged 146 yards and two touchdowns per game.

"And then if you look at our backs with Alvin and Latavius, those two guys are some of the best in the NFL in yards after contact and everything else," quarterbackTaysom Hill said in his postgame press conference following a Week 12 victory over Denver. "But I think what has separated us the last few weeks has really been blocking the perimeter. And so, the two-, three-yard gains are going for four or five. And then when we do spring a five- or six-yard gain, it goes for 12 to 15. And that's been huge for us."

When asked what he saw from Kamara at Saints Minicamp, Murray said: