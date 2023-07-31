Practice intensifies for New Orleans Saints in first training camp workout in pads

Monday's training camp practice for the New Orleans Saints felt a lot more like the team was in game mode.

It always does when the first day of practice in pads come around.

"First day of pads, we're ready to hit somebody, we're ready to go," linebacker Zack Baun said. "So everyone's kind of tuned up, fired up a little bit. It just ups the intensity a lot."

Exhibit A: Tight end Jimmy Graham caught a pass and began his sprint down the right sideline, where defensive back Troy Pride closed in. In jerseys and shorts, there might have been a polite two-handed touch to signify the "tackle" and end of the play but on Monday, as Pride approached, Graham lowered his shoulder to knocked back the defender a couple of yards. The two exchanged words afterward, competitive banter than seems more often to occur when the pads are on.

"Obviously, the game's played in pads, so it was good to kind of get used to everything, get a feel for the plays and all that kind of stuff without the pads on," rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee said. "But the game is played in pads. So, that's when the real contact comes and it's just a different feel when you have the pads on and the double teams come and that kind of stuff. It's important and to be in them up until the first week until we play, your body needs to get used to it."

Monday's work was about acclimation to the pads while also enduring a heat advisory on the outdoor field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

"Pretty good first day in pads," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I thought overall the energy was pretty good.

"I thought everybody held up pretty good. We didn't have anybody go down with any type of heat-related issues today. We were only out in the heat for about an hour or so, which is by design."