New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The HBCU Legacy Bowl announced Thursday, Oct. 14 a multi-year partnership with New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and his Dream Forever Foundation.

Winston played college football at Florida State, where he became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy and led his team to victory in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his freshman year. Winston was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He set several franchise rookie records, earned Pro Bowl honors and led the league in passing yards during the 2019 season. Winston joined the New Orleans Saints in 2020, became the starting signal-caller in 2021 and was named team captain.

Winston has supported HBCUs through previous donations to Miles College totaling $100,000 in support of the football program as well as a donation to the HBCU Baseball Classic. Winston has also hosted numerous free youth football camps and social justice seminars at Miles College.

"We are truly grateful to have Jameis Winston partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl," said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder. "His leadership and continued commitment in support of HBCUs will make a difference in the lives of others."

"I'm proud and honored to continue to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the HBCU Legacy Bowl," Winston said. "This special game, to be played in New Orleans, is all about providing opportunities for others."