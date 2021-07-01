New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

"Coming in as a rookie and having a veteran like that really teaches you how to be a professional," Gillikin said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "Not only on the field but in life, off the field and in the community. Spending a year with Thomas (Morstead) was invaluable to me. Just learning so much from him. Spending a full year with him, practicing with him every day, lifting with him every day was just stuff that I've learned will take me throughout my career and throughout my life. Trying to replace a guy like that comes down to just trying to focus on myself. Being the best version of me I can be of myself. Just taking what he has taught me and putting it into action on the field…I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts. I take that every day into what I do and try to be as repeatable as he was."