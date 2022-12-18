Falcons at Saints Live Updates - December 18, 2022 - NFL Week 15
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 15 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Dec 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Saints will play host to Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday
Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on December 18, 2022
New Orleans will be looking for their second series sweep of the Falcons in the past three years, who they previously beat in the season opener
Saints fall to 4-9 after surrendering game-winning touchdown with three seconds to play
Allen: 'Disappointed we lost a game that we had a chance to win'
New Orleans forced two turnovers after forcing only seven coming into the game
