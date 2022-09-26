New Orleans Saints prepared for business in London

"You've really got to lock in and stay focused. It's easy to come over here and be like, 'Oh, I want to go see all these different things, I'm in a different country.' It's all new for most guys, but it's still a business trip at the end of the day. You've got to lock in, focus, do your job and make sure we're ready to go out and beat Minnesota this week."

While the Vikings opted to travel later this week, the Saints left from Charlotte, N.C., after Sunday's game, the same recipe the team has used in the past, most recently when it traveled to London in 2017.

"We got over here this morning so we could get a good week of work, focus in on what we have to do to improve, focus in on what we have to do to get ourselves ready to win a game on Sunday," Coach Dennis Allen said. "We've got a lot of areas that we've got to improve on – offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. We've got to work hard to get those things corrected and fixed before we get to Sunday."

On Sunday, the Saints' again failed to establish a consistent offensive flow, undermined by three turnovers – including a lost fumble returned for a touchdown – and seven penalties. The defense was stout for the majority of the game, but allowed a 67-yard touchdown reception two plays after Ingram's 5-yard touchdown run made it 13-7. And on special teams, kicker Wil Lutz had a 30-yard field goal attempt blocked and missed a 48-yard try.

"We're three games into the season, got 14 games to go and we've got to take them one game at a time," linebacker Demario Davis said. "Win or lose it's always the same process – look at the tape, find out where you can get better, make the corrections and keep going forward. Definitely disappointed in the game not going the way that we wanted, but all of our goals are still in front of us.