New Orleans Saints hit several high notes in each phase to take down Rams on Sunday

OFFENSE: We can't say for sure whether Sunday's quarterback plan – Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill rotated plays for a good portion of the game – will be the plan going forward. But it was a winning combination for the Saints on Sunday, and you do what you have to do in order to win that game on that day. New Orleans totaled 323 yards, and the third-down conversion rate (4 of 11) and red zone efficiency were a bit lower than hoped for. But Dalton (21 of 25 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception) was the picture of precision and Hill (nine rushes for a team-high 52 yards, and 1 for 3 passing for 14 yards) was much more of a changeup than he had been in earlier games. New Orleans still has to re-establish its run game (24 carries for 88 yards), but the Rams are a tough team to run against. The counter to that was Dalton's accuracy and rookie receiver Chris Olave (five catches for 102 yards) continuing to build on his impressive debut season. Four sacks were allowed, a couple that probably should have been avoided, but all in all a really solid effort for a unit that struggled mightily the previous two games.