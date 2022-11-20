Andy Dalton bounces back, Carl Granderson steps up for New Orleans Saints against Rams

We're not saying anything revelatory here when we admit that it's a lot easier, and more fun, to herald standout players after a victory than it is after a loss. And the New Orleans Saints had several who contributed significantly to Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Rams in the Caesars Superdome, a win that upped New Orleans' record to 4-7.

OFFENSE: Andy Dalton won't always be as clean in his play as he was Sunday. But on Sunday, he was about as clean as he could have been when it comes to throwing the ball, completing 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception. He did it while rotating snaps with Taysom Hill for a decent portion of the game, and knew coming in that he wouldn't be taking 90 percent of the snaps. Still, when he threw it, he was on point – the 8- and 7-yard touchdown passes to Juwan Johnson and Jarvis Landry, respectively, were perfectly placed to teammates who had inside position, and his 53-yarder to Chris Olave similarly was a pass that found his teammate in a position to where it appeared Dalton walked the ball to him. He was sacked three times for minus-32 yards, and yardage could have been saved with at least one throwaway, but avoiding a possible turnover was a more-than-reasonable outcome, too. It was a big, big bounce-back game for Dalton after last week.