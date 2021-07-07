Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett working on offensive chemistry this offseason

'I’m just happy to be able to show what I can do and happy to be a part of the Saints'

Jul 07, 2021 at 09:05 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Vannett-032921-0003
AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

Ever since tight end Nick Vannett signed with the New Orleans Saints, he has been all smiles when it comes to the team's way.

"I'm just excited for being in this system, especially as a tight end," Vannett said during his Saints Minicamp interview with local media. "I think they do a great job of really giving us a legit shot of making plays in this system and I'm just happy to be able to show what I can do and happy to be a part of the Saints."

The five-year veteran was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with their third-round (94th overall) choice in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Vannett mentioned that throughout his career with the Seahawks, Steelers and Broncos he has never played with an offensive-minded coach, but now he is thrilled to learn and adapt to the Saints offensive playbook.

"It's very complex, but in a great way though," Vannett said about the Saints offensive system. "It's very complex. There's a lot of personnel groupings. Obviously, Sean (Payton) creates a lot of opportunities for guys and puts guys in spots on the field to create mismatches, to better our chances of moving the ball down the field. I'm sure what I've learned right now is probably half of what there is in the playbook. I'm still learning. I'm still trying to get a grasp for it all, but I really like what I'm learning right now."

While learning this new offensive system during the offseason, Vannett linked up with teammates Adam Trautman Jameis Winston in California to work on their timing and route-running prior to the 2021 NFL season.

"(﻿Adam Trautman﻿) Traut told me that Jameis Winston was going to come out for a couple of weeks," Vannett said. "We linked up at UCLA and it was great work. I just really respect Jameis a lot. He's got that leadership. He's just very profound and even when we're just running routes we're practicing our huddle, we're practicing the play call and how we're going to line up. Everything is just practicing like we're in game mode. I have a whole lot of respect for him and even Taysom (Hill) as well. It's just two guys that are just going to do a great job leading our team in the right direction. I really respect those guys and we really got some good work in this offseason."

Vannett has played in 70 games (33 starts), posting 75 catches for 686 yards. In addition, the 6-foot-6, 261-pounder totaled five receiving touchdowns and averaged 9.1 yards per reception in his NFL career.

Related Links

Meet the Team Photos: Nick Vannett joins Saints

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end ﻿Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
1 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
2 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
3 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/AP2020
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
4 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
5 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
6 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
7 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
8 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
9 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
10 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
11 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
12 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
13 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
14 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Todd Rosenberg 2019
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
15 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
16 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
17 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Tom Hauck 2019
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
18 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
19 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
20 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Latavius Murray focused on increased efficiency entering 2021 campaign for New Orleans Saints

'I just want to be more efficient than I was the year previously, or just the best ever to be honest with you'
news

Marcus Davenport's self-confidence can benefit himself and New Orleans Saints

'I forget that sometimes I can do things quite good'
news

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'I feel like the opportunities will always be there'
news

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

Gillikin: 'I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts'
news

Ryan Ramczyk accomplishes goals with extension, remains a New Orleans Saint

'That was my No. 1 thing, I wanted to stay a Saint'
news

New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

Ramczyk will be under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zach Baun finding comfort zone entering year 2

'I know I'm just coming into this season way more comfortable and way more confident'
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy excited to get back to work

'It will be a good camp'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

'He's a high IQ player for the receiver position'
news

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
Advertising