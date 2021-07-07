New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett working on offensive chemistry this offseason

"(﻿Adam Trautman﻿) Traut told me that Jameis Winston was going to come out for a couple of weeks," Vannett said. "We linked up at UCLA and it was great work. I just really respect Jameis a lot. He's got that leadership. He's just very profound and even when we're just running routes we're practicing our huddle, we're practicing the play call and how we're going to line up. Everything is just practicing like we're in game mode. I have a whole lot of respect for him and even Taysom (Hill) as well. It's just two guys that are just going to do a great job leading our team in the right direction. I really respect those guys and we really got some good work in this offseason."