New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Nick Vannett on three-year contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed free agent tight end Nick Vannett to a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Vannett, 6 feet 6, 261 pounds, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (94th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In five seasons for Seattle, Pittsburgh and Denver, the Westerville, Ohio native played in 70 regular season games with 33 starts, catching 75 passes for 686 yards (9.1 avg.) with five touchdowns and two special teams tackles.

Vannett played in 15 games with 11 starts for Denver in 2020 and caught 14 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. While primarily serving as an important blocking presence during his career, Vannett's most productive campaign as a pass catcher came in 2018 as a member of Seattle when he posted career-highs in receptions (29), receiving yards (269) and touchdowns (three).