Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Nick Vannett on three-year contract

The five-year veteran played in 15 games with 11 starts for Denver in 2020

Mar 29, 2021 at 01:45 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Vannett-1920-032921
David Zalubowski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed free agent tight end Nick Vannett to a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Vannett, 6 feet 6, 261 pounds, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (94th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In five seasons for Seattle, Pittsburgh and Denver, the Westerville, Ohio native played in 70 regular season games with 33 starts, catching 75 passes for 686 yards (9.1 avg.) with five touchdowns and two special teams tackles.

Vannett played in 15 games with 11 starts for Denver in 2020 and caught 14 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. While primarily serving as an important blocking presence during his career, Vannett's most productive campaign as a pass catcher came in 2018 as a member of Seattle when he posted career-highs in receptions (29), receiving yards (269) and touchdowns (three).

Vannett played in 53 games with 15 starts at Ohio State, totaling 55 receptions for 585 yards (10.6 avg.) and six touchdowns. In 2014, he tallied 19 receptions for 220 yards (11.6 avg.) with a collegiate-best five scores as a member of the Buckeyes' national championship team. He finished his career ranking ninth all-time among the school's tight ends in receptions and tied for 10th in touchdown receptions.

Meet the Team Photos: Nick Vannett joins Saints

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end ﻿Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
1 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
2 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
3 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/AP2020
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
4 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
5 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
6 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
7 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
8 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
9 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
10 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
11 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
12 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
13 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
14 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Todd Rosenberg 2019
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
15 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
16 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
17 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Tom Hauck 2019
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
18 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
19 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.
20 / 20

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints new roster addition, tight end Nick Vannett﻿, throughout his NFL career.

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract

The four-year NFL veteran playing in all 16 regular season contests with the Chiefs
news

New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract 

Four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with CB P.J. Williams on one-year contract 

Williams was originally selected by New Orleans 78th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints trade DT Malcom Brown to Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans has finished fourth in opponent rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons
news

New Orleans Saints terminate contract of WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders led the Saints wide receiver corps with 61 receptions for 726 yards with five touchdowns
news

Saints terminate contract of linebacker Kwon Alexander

Linebacker started all seven games he appeared in for the Black and Gold following the midseason trade
news

Saints agree to terms with QB Jameis Winston on one-year contract

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with OL James Hurst

Offensive lineman signs three-year deal with Saints
news

New Orleans Saints terminate contract of CB Janoris Jenkins

Jenkins started all 13 games he played in 2020, posting 54 tackles
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with RB Dwayne Washington

Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has become an impact player on special teams
news

New Orleans Saints place franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams

The free safety finished with 59 tackles and three picks in 2020
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising