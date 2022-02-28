Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints to play contest at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022

This is will the third time that the New Orleans Saints will play a regular season contest overseas.

Feb 28, 2022 at 09:53 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints return to London in 2022.
It has been announce today by the National Football League that the New Orleans Saints will play an international regular season contest at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This is will the third time that the Saints will play a regular season contest overseas, the first two being played at London's Wembley Stadium, both of which New Orleans won.

On Oct. 26, 2008, New Orleans made its overseas debut when it defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-32. On Oct. 1, 2017, the Saints recorded the 14th shutout in team history and the first away from their home stadium when they dismantled the Miami Dolphins 20-0, the second win and a springboard in what was an eight-game winning streak that helped the Saints capture their first NFC South title since 2011 as they advanced to the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

Details of the date, opponent and kickoff time will be confirmed as part of the full 2022 NFL schedule announcement later this year. Fans wishing to receive the latest news about the games, including ticketing updates will continually be informed at NewOrleansSaints.com and the team's digital/social media platforms and can also register at www.nfl.com/internationalgames.

