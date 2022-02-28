Saints to play contest at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022

It has been announce today by the National Football League that the New Orleans Saints will play an international regular season contest at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This is will the third time that the Saints will play a regular season contest overseas, the first two being played at London's Wembley Stadium, both of which New Orleans won.

On Oct. 26, 2008, New Orleans made its overseas debut when it defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-32. On Oct. 1, 2017, the Saints recorded the 14th shutout in team history and the first away from their home stadium when they dismantled the Miami Dolphins 20-0, the second win and a springboard in what was an eight-game winning streak that helped the Saints capture their first NFC South title since 2011 as they advanced to the NFC Divisional Playoff round.