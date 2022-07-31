New Orleans Saints players adjust to Guardian Caps during training camp

Jordan also said the caps are not physically limiting, just annoying. Tight end Adam Trautman said they don't limit vision, and you can't feel it until you try to take off your chinstrap. The former Dayton Flyer said besides it looking like a big mushroom, he is all for the use of the caps.

"Everyone knows how serious concussions are, especially when you're banging heads with people on every single play, up front especially," Trautman said. "I wish they were a little better ventilated, but yeah, I think it's a good idea for sure."

Tackle Ryan Ramczyk agreed with Trautman, saying it's not a big change and it's backed by research.

"I think it's a good thing," Ramczyk said. "We haven't had a ton of contact yet, so I haven't been able to really feel it out."

While the Saints only have the select positions wearing the caps, some teams have taken it a step further. For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers require all their players to wear the soft-shell padding.