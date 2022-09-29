Walks with Graff: New Orleans Saints in London edition

It started by walking through the Wellington Arch Processional, and ultimately through Wellington Arch, another historic landmark of London, and where Queen Elizabeth's coffin was transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse before the final journey to Windsor Castle. It was there, along with hundreds of British military looking on, the rest of the royal family boarded their own limousines to follow the hearse. I actually couldn't believe the history that had taken place just seven days ago on that very spot I was so innocently walking through. With all these thoughts racing through my mind, I headed down Constitution Hill, bordering the north side of the back of Buckingham Palace, and to the Palace itself, which comes up rather quickly after about a quarter-mile on the right. Suddenly, it's all there in front of you. I walked around the Victoria Memorial, located directly in front of the Palace and at the foot of The Mall, with its gleaming gilded bronze statue of Winged Victory now reflecting from the now rising sun. So many millions of people have spent time celebrating British triumphs or mourning tragedies, and I needed to get a glimpse of one of the most famous views in the world. The Mall itself, lined on both sides by huge Union Jacks, connects Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square and Horse Guards Road. It is open to pedestrians and traffic during the weekday, but closed on weekends and ceremonial occasions. I headed down The Mall toward the Horse Guards Road on the edge of St. James's Park and ultimately got a spectacular view of the Horse Guard building and parade ground as the sun was now coming up behind it.