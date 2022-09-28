Jameis Winston did not practice Wednesday, expects to return to field Thursday for New Orleans Saints

Winston played with extra padding to protect his back against Carolina, which was a variation from his norm.

"My biggest thing was when you lace me up with all these pads, make sure I'm practicing in it, not just doing it on game day," he said. "I'm a stickler about that type of stuff, I want it the exact same way. But it's a learning process with everybody. It's me communicating with the trainers – and they're doing a good job – me communicating with D.A. But at the end of the day, when it's time to lace them up, we're ready to rock."

So far this season, Winston has five interceptions (all in the fourth quarter of the last two games) and has been sacked 11 times as the offense has struggled to find its footing. It has scored 10 and 14 points in the last two games, after scoring 17 in the fourth quarter of the season-opening comeback win against Atlanta.

"The success is in the struggle," he said. "You have to endure certain things that you don't necessarily want to endure, but you know that it's all a process of something that's coming for you.