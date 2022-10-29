New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8

2. FRONT AND CENTER: It's no secret that the defense hasn't played to the level it believes it can and should. Allowing 28.6 points per game, second-most in the league, doesn't fit any definition of elite. It'll remain that way if the Saints can't stop the run and entering Sunday, they're allowing 123.1 rushing yards per game, and 4.4 yards per carry. Four opponents have rushed for at least 137 yards. New Orleans has prided itself on stopping the run and making opponents one-dimensional, and that hasn't been the case often enough this season. In the last three games, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (663 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 111 carries this season) has run for 441 yards five touchdowns on 69 carries (6.4 yards per carry). If New Orleans can't slow him down, it likely won't be able to slow down the Raiders.

3. BACK END: Of course, if the Saints can stop the run, then the pressure shifts to the banged up secondary. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out, cornerback Bradley Roby is out, safety P.J. Williams is out. The remaining guys – namely cornerbacks Paulson Adebo, Chris Harris Jr., and Alontae Taylor and safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye – will have to hold up and (knock wood) stay on the field. Not sure how aggressive the Saints can be with receivers because that goes hand in hand with pressuring the quarterback, which also has been an issue this season. The team has one interception this season and while interceptions aren't an end all, they sure help. Plus, New Orleans hasn't tackled well in the secondary, either. When in space, they have to be able to get opposing receivers on the ground and when the opportunity presents – and usually there's a chance or two to come up with a pick – they have to capitalize. It's time for this defense, regardless of injuries, to provide the kind of performance it expected to provide.

4. OLAVE FACTOR: Given that receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry again will be out Sunday, the pressure in the receiver room again falls on rookie Chris Olave. He has handled it about as well as possibly could have been expected, leading the team with 32 catches for 495 yards. He's the hub of the passing game, but he can get some help from running back Alvin Kamara, who has 19 catches for 172 yards in the last three games (Kamara also has run 53 times for 251 yards in the same stretch). Olave is a known threat now, Kamara is heating up on the underneath routes and with a little bit of help from others, it could be enough to help balance the offense against the Raiders.