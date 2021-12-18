New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tampa Bay | NFL Week 15

2. KEEP EM HONEST: Just because New Orleans will need to throw it, doesn't mean it can ignore the run. The Saints know that the 2-, 3- and 4-yard gains will be critical on early downs in order to stay out of bad down-and-distance situations. Kamara is a marked man every game, but continuing to give him chances enhances the chances that he'll pop one. Hill will be critical, too; running quarterbacks can be hard to handle – Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against Tampa Bay in the Bucs' last game, and Hill has gained 174 and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the Saints' last two games. Running the ball doesn't allow Tampa Bay only to concentrate on the passing game, so New Orleans has to be disciplined.