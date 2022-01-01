New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Carolina | NFL Week 17

2. HEAVY DOSE OF AK: Running back Alvin Kamara had 15 touches against Miami. Partly, that was attributable to the Dolphins daring the Saints to pass with rookie quarterback Ian Book making his NFL debut for the Saints, and partly it was attributable to the fact that the Saints failed to convert a third down on 12 attempts. The snap count dwindles, as do opportunities, when the third down conversions are nonexistent. Regardless, New Orleans might simply force feed Kamara on Sunday. There's good reason to do that; Carolina allows 118.5 rushing yards per game, including 135.3 the last three. He's New Orleans' best offensive player – he's one of the best in the league – and he needs the ball in his hands in the run game and/or the passing game.

3. UNSETTLE DARNOLD: As thoroughly as Carolina pressured Winston in the first meeting, was about as much as the Saints didn't pressure Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold played one of his best games of the season (26 of 38 for 305 passing yards and two touchdowns, with an interception) and after a tumultuous year in which he has been injured and benched, he'll be the starter Sunday. This Saints defense is better than the one that sacked him twice but for the most part, couldn't rattle him. Defensive ends ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ (eight sacks) and ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ (7.5) really have come on strong the last couple of games and they'll be a handful – especially if they line up on the same side of the defensive line in some of the Saints' rush packages. New Orleans needs that pressure and the numbers say the Saints should be able to generate it against Darnold, who has been sacked 26 times in his 10 games.