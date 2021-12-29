Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

A large group of New Orleans Saints players have come off of the league's Reserve/Covid-19 list this week. The players who are no longer on the list:
Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian
Tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman
Offensive lineman James Carpenter and Jordan Mills
Linebackers Demario Davis , Kaden Elliss and Kwon Alexander
Defensive lineman Christian Ringo
Safeties Malcolm Jenkins and Jeff Heath
Special teams standout J.T. Gray
The team placed safety Marcus Williams and kicker Wil Lutz on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Wednesday. Lutz has not played this season because of an injury.
The Saints (7-8) will play host to the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome as they fight to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.