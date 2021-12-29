Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list

Dec 29, 2021 at 05:08 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
taysom-hill-week-15-bucs-2021

A large group of New Orleans Saints players have come off of the league's Reserve/Covid-19 list this week. The players who are no longer on the list:

Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿

Tight ends ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and ﻿Adam Trautman﻿

Offensive lineman ﻿James Carpenter﻿ and ﻿Jordan Mills﻿

Linebackers ﻿Demario Davis﻿ , ﻿Kaden Elliss﻿ and ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿

Defensive lineman ﻿Christian Ringo﻿

Safeties ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ and ﻿Jeff Heath﻿

Special teams standout ﻿J.T. Gray﻿

The team placed safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ and kicker Wil Lutz on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Wednesday. Lutz has not played this season because of an injury.

The Saints (7-8) will play host to the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome as they fight to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Related Content

news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden

news

NFC playoff update: Where the New Orleans Saints stand after Week 16 | 2021 playoff picture

At 7-8, Saints need to win final two games and get some help
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

NFL moves start time of New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game to 3:25 p.m.

Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints place receiver-returner Deonte Harris, three others on Covid-19 list

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also expected to miss Monday's game vs. Dolphins
news

J.T. Gray, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore to represent New Orleans Saints at 2022 Pro Bowl

Four Saints make the NFC team 
news

New Orleans Saints place tight end Adam Trautman on Covid-19 list

Trautman joins tights end Juwan Johnson on the list
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints encourage BLACKOUT for Monday Night Football Dolphins contest

Fans are encouraged to match team with all black attire on December 27
news

New Orleans Saints place tight end Juwan Johnson on Covid-19 list

Second-year player has 11 catches, three touchdowns this season
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation partners with 'Toys for Tots', gifting 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South region

Gifts will focus on communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area
Advertising