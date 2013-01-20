 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints' Jermon Bushrod Named to NFC Pro Bowl Squad For Second Consecutive Season

Jermon Bushrod's selection marks the fourth consecutive year the Saints have at least four Pro Bowlers

Jan 20, 2013 at 11:39 AM
New Orleans Saints tackle Jermon Bushrod has been named to the NFC's Pro Bowl squad, it was announced by the Saints and the National Football League today. It is Bushrod's second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Bushrod, 6-5, 315, is in his sixth NFL season after originally being picked by the team in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft (125thoverall) out of Towson. In 2012, he started all 16 games at left tackle for the third consecutive season, anchoring an offensive line that surrendered only 26 sacks, tied for the third-lowest total in the league. The King George, Va. native blocked for offensive unit that finished ranked first in the NFC and second in the NFL in net yards per game (410.9) and led the conference and was second in the league in scoring (28.8 points per game). Overall, Bushrod has appeared in 66 games with 62 starts at left tackle in his six-year career in New Orleans.

Bushrod will join quarterback Drew Brees, guard Jahri Evans and pubter Thomas Morstead as the fourth Saint to participate in the Pro Bowl. It marks the fourth consecutive year the Saints have at least four Pro Bowl selections.

Bushrod will replace San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley at the Pro Bowl.  

