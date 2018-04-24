Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Gatorade will host 7-on-7 Regional Tournament

Tournament is June 23rd

Apr 24, 2018 at 01:00 AM

NFL HSPD 7-on-7 Regional Tournament

The New Orleans Saints hosted a NFL HSPD 7-on-7 Regional Tournament on Saturday, June 14, 2014. New Orleans Saints photos.

No Title
1 / 70
No Title
2 / 70
No Title
3 / 70
No Title
4 / 70
No Title
5 / 70
No Title
6 / 70
No Title
7 / 70
No Title
8 / 70
No Title
9 / 70
No Title
10 / 70
No Title
11 / 70
No Title
12 / 70
No Title
13 / 70
No Title
14 / 70
No Title
15 / 70
No Title
16 / 70
No Title
17 / 70
No Title
18 / 70
No Title
19 / 70
No Title
20 / 70
No Title
21 / 70
No Title
22 / 70
No Title
23 / 70
No Title
24 / 70
No Title
25 / 70
No Title
26 / 70
No Title
27 / 70
No Title
28 / 70
No Title
29 / 70
No Title
30 / 70
No Title
31 / 70
No Title
32 / 70
No Title
33 / 70
No Title
34 / 70
No Title
35 / 70
No Title
36 / 70
No Title
37 / 70
No Title
38 / 70
No Title
39 / 70
No Title
40 / 70
No Title
41 / 70
No Title
42 / 70
No Title
43 / 70
No Title
44 / 70
No Title
45 / 70
No Title
46 / 70
No Title
47 / 70
No Title
48 / 70
No Title
49 / 70
No Title
50 / 70
No Title
51 / 70
No Title
52 / 70
No Title
53 / 70
No Title
54 / 70
No Title
55 / 70
No Title
56 / 70
No Title
57 / 70
No Title
58 / 70
No Title
59 / 70
No Title
60 / 70
No Title
61 / 70
No Title
62 / 70
No Title
63 / 70
No Title
64 / 70
No Title
65 / 70
No Title
66 / 70
No Title
67 / 70
No Title
68 / 70
No Title
69 / 70
No Title
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints and Gatorade are excited to announce the 7-on-7 Gulf Coast Regional Championship at the New Orleans Saints practice facility in Metairie, LA on June 23rd. This is the Saints annual 7-on-7 tournament and FREE while spots last on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis.

There is a $100 deposit required to register your school in the event. You will be refunded the full amount following the event but we do require a security deposit to participate.

Please go to https://saints.leagueapps.com/tournaments to register! For any other questions please contact 504-729-5541

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Will Shaffer wins 10th annual Saints Kickoff 5K Run

Annual race kicked off the 2022 NFL season in New Orleans on Saturday

news

Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon

Tickets available for event on Thursday, Aug. 25

news

10th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Saints fans are invited to celebrate the start of the 2022 season

news

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on May 16

Scramble, best-ball format event includes a taste of New Orleans on every hole

news

New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

Family friendly event is free, open to the public at Faubourg Brewery's expansive 15-acre outdoor brew park in New Orleans East.

news

New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Terron Armstead to host annual celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Tickets on sale now with proceeds from the event to benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason

news

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20 at Bayou Oaks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will participate

news

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.

news

Seventh annual Saints Kickoff Run 5K presented by Chevron open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate the start of the 2018 season by participating in the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron

news

Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation

news

Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV

news

Third annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend a success in Biloxi

Dozens of New Orleans players, legends and alumni joined in the events

Advertising