New Orleans Saints, Gatorade will host 7-on-7 Regional Tournament

The New Orleans Saints hosted a NFL HSPD 7-on-7 Regional Tournament on Saturday, June 14, 2014. New Orleans Saints photos.
The New Orleans Saints and Gatorade are excited to announce the 7-on-7 Gulf Coast Regional Championship at the New Orleans Saints practice facility in Metairie, LA on June 23rd. This is the Saints annual 7-on-7 tournament and FREE while spots last on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis.
There is a $100 deposit required to register your school in the event. You will be refunded the full amount following the event but we do require a security deposit to participate.
Please go to https://saints.leagueapps.com/tournaments to register! For any other questions please contact 504-729-5541