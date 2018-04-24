New Orleans Saints, Gatorade will host 7-on-7 Regional Tournament

The New Orleans Saints and Gatorade are excited to announce the 7-on-7 Gulf Coast Regional Championship at the New Orleans Saints practice facility in Metairie, LA on June 23rd. This is the Saints annual 7-on-7 tournament and FREE while spots last on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis.

There is a $100 deposit required to register your school in the event. You will be refunded the full amount following the event but we do require a security deposit to participate.