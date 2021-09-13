Game Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

- With the win, the Saints open the season 1-0 and win their third consecutive season opener for the third time in franchise history. The Saints return to action next Sunday, September 19 at the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM CT at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
- With the win, New Orleans improves its all-time record to 20-35 in season openers and claim their third consecutive season opening victory for the first time since the 2008-2010 seasons. New Orleans all-time record against Green Bay improves to 10-17.
- Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field became the seventh site at which the Saints have hosted a home game, joining Tulane Stadium (23-32-1), the Caesers Superdome (185-167), Giants Stadium (0-1), San Antonio's Alamodome (1-2), Baton Rouge's Tiger Stadium (0-4), and London's Wembley Stadium (1-0), and the fifth site the Saints have won a home game.
- The victory is the Saints' first opening day victory away from the Caesers Superdome since defeating the Cleveland Browns 19-14 on September 10, 2006 in Cleveland Browns Stadium.
- The opening day win is the eighth of HC Sean Payton's career, whose opening day record improves to 8-7. With the win, Payton's record against Green Bay improves to 5-2.
- The victory is the 153rd of Payton's career, moving him into a tie for 23rd all-time with former New York Giants coach Steve Owen.
- The victory is Payton's first over Packers HC Matt LaFleur, making LaFleur the 72nd opposing coach Payton has defeated in his career. Payton improves his record against LaFleur to 1-1 all-time, and now has a .500 or better record against 63 of the 83 opposing coaches he has faced.
The New Orleans Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season in Jacksonville, FL.
- Offensively, New Orleans amassed 322 total yards, including 171 yards rushing and 151 yards passing. New Orleans recorded five passing touchdowns for the first time since December 8, 2019, when Drew Brees recorded five passing touchdowns in a 48-46 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
- The Saints scored their first touchdown of the game completing a 15-play, 76-yard drive and second touchdown of the game completing a 15-play, 80-yard drive. Those drives marked the first time since September 17, 2000 that any NFL team recorded two consecutive touchdown drives of at least 15 plays, when Minnesota recorded touchdown drives of 17 plays and 18 plays against New England.
- Defensively, New Orleans held Green Bay to 229 total yards, including 43 rushing yards and 186 yards passing. New Orleans held Green Bay to just three points, marking the third time in the Saints' last ten games that they've held an opponent to three points (also doing so on November 29, 2020 at Denver and November 8, 2020 at Tampa Bay).
- The 35-point margin of victory is the Saints largest since defeating Tampa Bay by the same score, 38-3, on November 8, 2020.
- In his first start with the Saints, QB Jameis Winston became the third player since 1950 to throw for five touchdowns in his first start with a team, finishing 14-of-20 for 148 yards and the five touchdowns. Winston's 148 passing yards is the fewest yards with five passing touchdowns since 1948.
- With zero interceptions, Winston becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to throw five touchdown passes with no interceptions in his first career start with a new team in a season-opener. Overall, Winston becomes the 7th quarterback with five touchdown passes and no interceptions in a season opener, and first since Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson did so at Miami on September 8, 2019.
- Winston recorded five touchdown passes for the second time in his career. Winston finished 19-of-29 for 246 yards and five touchdowns as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 22, 2015 at Philadelphia.
- Winston became the 33rd player to start a game at quarterback for New Orleans, and the 11th to win in his first start. The victory is Winston's third career opening day victory and his first career win over Green Bay,
- RB Alvin Kamara rushed for 83 yards on 20 carries, and now stands at 3,423 career rushing yards, surpassing Chuck Muncie and Rueben Mayes for sixth in the Saints' record books. Kamara added three receptions for eight yards and a receiving touchdown, surpassing Pierre Thomas for the seventh-most receptions in club record books and the most receptions all-time for a Saints running back.
- TE Juwan Johnson recorded the first two touchdowns of his career, finishing with a career-high three receptions for a career-best 21 yards, and the two scores.
- WR Deonte Harris recorded the best receiving game of his career, finishing with two receptions for a career high 72 receiving yards including a 55-yard touchdown catch from Winston with 10:55 to play in the game, the longest completion of the game.
- In his second career game, RB Tony Jones Jr. recorded 11 rushes for 50 yards and added a three-yard reception. Jones' 4.5 yards per carry led Saints running backs.
- In his first game with New Orleans, WR Chris Hogan caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Winston with 3:14 to play in the third quarter, his first touchdown since December 16, 2018, as a member of the New England Patriots. Hogan's touchdown reception was his lone catch of the game.
- DE Marcus Davenport recorded the 13th sack of his career, taking down Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers with 12:53 to play in the second quarter. Davenport finished with three tackles, including two for loss, and added a quarterback hit in the game.
- In his first game with New Orleans, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon forced a fumble of Green Bay QB Jordan Love with 1:10 to play in the game, his first sack since Week 7 of last season, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kpassagnon finished with two tackles, the sack, forced fumble, and added two quarterback hits.
- LB Zack Baun led all New Orleans' defenders with five tackles, setting a new career high in the first game of his second season in the NFL.
- In his first NFL game, CB Paulson Adebo recorded his first career interception, and added three tackles and one pass defense. Adebo becomes the first Saint to record an interception in his NFL debut since LB James Allen did so on September 8, 2002 at Tampa Bay.
- S Marcus Williams recorded his 14th career interception, picking off Rodgers with 4:51 to play in the third quarter, and breaking a tie with Mike McKenzie and Fred Thomas for sole possession of tenth place in club record books.
- Williams has now recorded a pick in each of the last three Saints' season openers.
- Beginning his 13th NFL season, S Malcolm Jenkins entered the game needing a single tackle to reach 1,250 career defensive and special team tackles. Jenkins' three tackles in the game moves his career total to 1,252 total tackles.
- DE Cameron Jordan played in his 161st consecutive regular season game and started his 146th career game, both current long streaks for an NFL defender. Jordan recorded two quarterback hits in the game.
- In his Saints debut, K Aldrick Rosas was perfect, converting his lone field goal attempt of 44 yards and converting 5-of-5 extra point attempts.
- In his NFL debut, P Blake Gillikin averaged 51.5 yards on two punts, including a long punt of 58 yards and one downed on the Green Bay 5-yard line.
- The Saints extend their streak to 305 regular season games without being shut out, the longest such running streak in the NFL and fourth longest all-time. The streak dates back to September 6, 2002 when New Orleans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-20 at Raymond James Stadium.