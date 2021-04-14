Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2013 selections

Terron Armstead headlines Saints 2013 draft class with their first selection

Apr 14, 2021 at 10:31 AM
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead was a third-round choice in the New Orleans Saints' 2013 NFL draft, has been a standout performer since he broke into the starting lineup his rookie season. Armstead, a 6-foot-5, 304-pounder out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, has established himself as one of the league's best offensive linemen and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Armstead participated in 100 percent of snaps in 11 contests including the playoffs, helping pave the way for Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who had a record-setting year in the Black & Gold.

Saints 2013 Draft Summary:

The Black & Gold selected safety Kenny Vaccaro with the 14th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. After not having a selection in the second round, the Saints made two selections in the third round. New Orleans selected Terron Armstead with the 75th overall pick. Defensive tackle John Jenkins was drafted quickly after with the 82nd overall pick, which was acquired from Miami in exchange for the Saints fourth round pick (109th overall). In the fifth round (144th overall), New Orleans selected Kenny Stills, who is currently a free agent. Tarleton State graduate Rufus Johnson was drafted by the Black & Gold in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2013 draft. In the final round, New Orleans traded their seventh round pick (220th overall) to Seattle in exchange for linebacker Barrett Ruud.

2020 Saints Season Photos: Terron Armstead 

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

2013 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:

Pick # Position Player College
14 S Kenny Vaccaro Texas
75 T Terron Armstead Arkansas-Pine Bluff
82 DT John Jenkins (choice from Miami) Georgia
144 WR Kenny Stills Oklahoma
183 LB Rufus Johnson Tarleton State

2013 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:

Pick # Trade Details
109 Traded to Miami
220 Traded to Seattle in exchange for LB Barrett Ruud

