New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner knows expectations, prepared to meet them

The most Turner has played is a four-game stretch in each of his first and second seasons. Last year's stretch was the better one – two sacks (both against the Raiders), four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 13 tackles. But the final game in the string was against the Rams, when he played just 13 snaps before the injury occurred.

That has led to the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder looking for the best ways to combat injuries.

"I think you've got to think about it," he said. "This offseason, I did a lot of prehab stuff to try to avoid anything. Some stuff is not in your control, but everything that is in your control, you've got to be able to put that in your back pocket and say you put yourself in the best position. So, I think I did that.

"I feel great. I haven't felt this good playing football in a long time. I'm coming in healthy, I feel great, I feel like I've put myself in position to be successful this year. So I'm excited."

Turner understands that only by being available can he have the type of season he wants to have for himself and the Saints.

"First thing is being on the field," he said. "That's something I've struggled with, but I think I've done a lot this offseason seeing specialists, seeing doctors, seeing body work people – whatever it may be.

"(Chiropractors), body doctors, whatever it may be just to put myself in the best position. So, first just being available and second just going out there and being productive."

Turner said he believes he can be a dominant NFL player.

"I feel I can be that person, I feel I can be that player," he said. "I feel like I have been that player in my career as a football player, and I just want to get back to it."

The only way to do that, is to get back on the field consistently.