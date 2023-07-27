New Orleans Saints defense begins quest to re-establish as a top turnover-forcing unit

New Orleans only was able to take 14 of them last season, seven interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. The team committed 25 turnovers, and the minus-11 ratio was second-worst in the league.

"Since I've been here, the standard has been very high for our defense," linebacker Demario Davis said. "And that doesn't change. The things that we have to do to be good as a defense, or be great which is our goal, we have to be good on first and second down stopping the run, which creates long third downs and lets us get after the quarterback and get off the field on third down, be great in the red zone and force takeaways. All of it begins on first and second down, which sets up everything else.

"I think that's a part of being a great defense, you've got to be able to create takeaways. We've been able to do that in the past, and we didn't do that as well as we wanted to last year. So getting back to that is important to us."

Last season, Davis' fifth with the Saints, was the first time that the Saints were minus in turnover ratio. New Orleans was plus-7 in 2021, with 25 takeaways and 18 turnovers, plus-9 in 2020 (26 takeaways, 17 turnovers), plus-15 in 2019 (23 takeaways and eight turnovers), and plus-eight in 2018 (24 takeaways and 16 turnovers).