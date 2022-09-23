Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers

One player out, six questionable vs. Carolina

Sep 23, 2022 at 02:12 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPLPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykElbowLPLPLPQuestionable
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLPLPFP
TETaysom HillRibLPLPLPQuestionable
SMarcus MayeRibLPLPLPQuestionable
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
FBAdam PrenticeShoulderLPLPFP
WRDeonte HartyFootLPLPFP
CBAlontae TaylorKneeLPDNPOut

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBDonte JacksonHamstringLPLPFPQuestionable
RBChristian McCaffreyRestDNPLPFP
LBFrankie LuvuShoulderLPFP
CBStantley Thomas-OliverAchillesLPDNPQuestionable
DEBrians BurnsAnkleLP
DTMatt IoannidisGroinLP

