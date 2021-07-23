2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season recap:

Entering the 2020 NFL season, the Cowboys had great expectations and potential. After a disappointing 8-8 finish and missing the playoffs in 2019, Jason Garrett's head coaching tenure had finally ended and the Dallas management cleaned house of the entire coaching staff with the exception of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Unfortunately, 2020 turned to disappointment as Prescott got hurt and Dallas finished 6-10 and again missed the playoffs.