2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Dallas Cowboys

Saints will face Cowboys in 'Thursday Night Football' clash

Jul 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host the Cowboys at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 on Fox/NFL Network/Amazon. The Saints defeated the Cowboys 12-10 in Week 4 of the 2019 season. Kicker Wil Lutz drilled four field goals, accounting for all of New Orleans' points in the win.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 13 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

2020 record: 6-10, third in NFC East

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2019 - Saints 12, Cowboys 10

Cowboys-Saints series record: Cowboys lead 17-13-0

Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season recap:

Entering the 2020 NFL season, the Cowboys had great expectations and potential. After a disappointing 8-8 finish and missing the playoffs in 2019, Jason Garrett's head coaching tenure had finally ended and the Dallas management cleaned house of the entire coaching staff with the exception of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Unfortunately, 2020 turned to disappointment as Prescott got hurt and Dallas finished 6-10 and again missed the playoffs.

