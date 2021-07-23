2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Dallas Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints will host the Cowboys at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 on Fox/NFL Network/Amazon. The Saints defeated the Cowboys 12-10 in Week 4 of the 2019 season. Kicker Wil Lutz drilled four field goals, accounting for all of New Orleans' points in the win.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 13 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
Head Coach: Mike McCarthy
Quarterback: Dak Prescott
2020 record: 6-10, third in NFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 13, 2019 - Saints 12, Cowboys 10
Cowboys-Saints series record: Cowboys lead 17-13-0
Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season recap:
Entering the 2020 NFL season, the Cowboys had great expectations and potential. After a disappointing 8-8 finish and missing the playoffs in 2019, Jason Garrett's head coaching tenure had finally ended and the Dallas management cleaned house of the entire coaching staff with the exception of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Unfortunately, 2020 turned to disappointment as Prescott got hurt and Dallas finished 6-10 and again missed the playoffs.
Notable Cowboys Roster Additions:
- Defensive end – Brent Urban
- Defensive end – Tarell Basham
- Offensive tackle – Ty Nsekhe
Notable Cowboys Roster Losses:
- Cornerback – Chidobe Awuzie (Cincinnati Bengals)
- Quarterback – Andy Dalton (Chicago Bears)
- Offensive tackle – Cam Erving (Carolina Panthers)