2024 opponents set for New Orleans Saints 

With the New Orleans Saints finishing second in the NFC South at 9-8, the team's opponents for the 2024 season have been set:
Home games
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Road games
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants
Dates and times for the New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL schedule will be announced by the NFL at a later date this offseason.