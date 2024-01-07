Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2024 opponents set for New Orleans Saints 

Saints matched up with NFC East, AFC West

Jan 07, 2024 at 03:36 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Falcons-Week-18-2024-Batch-5-19
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.

With the New Orleans Saints finishing second in the NFC South at 9-8, the team's opponents for the 2024 season have been set:

Home games
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders

Road games
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants

Dates and times for the New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL schedule will be announced by the NFL at a later date this offseason.

