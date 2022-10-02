New Orleans Saints can't right their script against Minnesota in loss on Sunday

DEFENSE: A mixed bag for the defense Sunday. Lots of good (the first interception of the season, by safety Tyrann Mathieu, three sacks and enough pressure – eight quarterback hits – to have affected Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins often and physically), but the bad sprouted at an inopportune time. Regardless of opinion on the officiating, the calls were the calls and they were backbreaking on a drive that led to a Minnesota touchdown and 25-22 lead in the fourth quarter. Mathieu said he didn't believe he touched the receiver when he was penalized for illegal use of hands on a third-and-10 play, an incomplete pass that became an automatic first down. And cornerback Marshon Lattimore appeared to received as much, or more, than he gave when he was assessed a 41-yard pass interference penalty on third-and-8 from the Saints' 44-yard line on the same drive. New Orleans couldn't keep the Vikings out of the end zone after that, just the second touchdown the unit allowed on a day that it forced five field goals to keep the score close. The run defense got back to being what it's supposed to be (81 rushing yards allowed, 3.2 yards per carry) and even with some space in the secondary (273 passing yards allowed), the numbers weren't crushing. Twenty-eight points allowed seems huge, but only because the defense continues to be put in an unfavorable position.