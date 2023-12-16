New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against New York Giants

The New Orleans Saints have elevated wide receiver Marquez Callaway and tackle Cameron Erving to the active roster (standard elevations) from the practice squad for Sunday's contest vs. the New York Giants, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Callaway, 6 feet 2, 204 pounds, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Tennessee and in 44 regular season games with 17 starts for New Orleans, has recorded career totals of 83 receptions for 1,069 yards with seven touchdowns, returned 14 punts for 149 yards (10.6 avg.) and returned four kickoffs for 94 yards.
Callaway earned a roster spot as a rookie and caught 21 passes for 213 yards, returned 11 punts for 122 yards (11.1 avg.) and returned four kickoffs for 94 yards in 11 games with three starts. In 2021, he led New Orleans in receiving yards and touchdown grabs, when he posted 46 receptions for 698 yards (15.2 avg.) with six touchdowns. In 2023, after spending the preseason with the Denver Broncos, the Warner Robins, Ga., native spent the first six weeks of the regular season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad before signing with the Saints practice squad on Nov. 21 and appearing in the last two games.
Erving, 6-5, 315, was originally a first round draft pick (19th overall) of the Cleveland Browns in 2015 out of Florida State. Erving has played in 96 regular season games with 57 starts at every offensive line position except center for Cleveland (2015-16), Kansas City (2017-19), Dallas (2020), Carolina (2021-22) and New Orleans (2023), also playing in three postseason contests with two starts for the Chiefs (2018-19). The Moultrie, Ga., native was signed to the Saints practice squad on Oct. 4 after spending the preseason with the Panthers and started the Oct. 19 contest vs. Jacksonville at right tackle.