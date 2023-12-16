New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against New York Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

The New Orleans Saints accomplished the goal of going 1-0 last week. Doing so again this week, against the Giants (5-8) in the Caesars Superdome, figures to be a bit more challenging for the Saints (6-7).

But, it's doable. And here are a few ways it can be done:

1. STAY RED HOT: Whatever it is that the Saints have emphasized lately when it comes to red zone effectiveness, has been on point. New Orleans has scored seven touchdowns in its last eight red zone trips, including two receiving touchdowns by tight end Jimmy Graham and three rushing touchdowns by running back Alvin Kamara. Having Taysom Hill back from injury should help, but what really has stood out is that penalties have been minimized in the red zone and that has allowed the offense to stay in workable situations. Mainly, credit the offensive line for the cleanup and for the physicality that has been flexed.

2. REV UP: Quarterback Derek Carr wasn't on the injury report this week, and that's a good thing. Carr has been battered this season and has failed to finish three games, and he obviously was diminished last game while completing 18 of 26 for 119 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception. He'll have to be better against the Giants, and maybe that chance will be presented – the Giants allow 226 passing yards per game and despite a proclivity to blitz, have totaled 23 sacks. Exactly half of those (11.5) have come from outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, so he may warrant extra attention on the edge. But the Saints may be able to take a few more downfield shots if the blitz can be reasonably contained.