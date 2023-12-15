New Orleans Saints hoping to interrupt feel-good story of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito

Overall, DeVito, who played collegiately at Illinois and Syracuse, has completed 83 of 126 passes for 855 yards and eight touchdowns, with three interceptions, and has run for 154 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. He struck his highest note last Sunday, leading a last-minute drive that helped the Giants post a 24-22, comeback victory over Green Bay

New York drove 57 yards in the final 93 seconds, with DeVito completing all four pass attempts for 53 yards, to set up Randy Bullock's 37-yard, game-winning field goal.

"I think he's operating really well," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said. "He's done a good job of protecting the football the last couple of weeks, he does a really good job with his legs of getting himself out of trouble. I thought he showed a lot of poise in that two-minute drive against Green Bay, to be able to operate like he did.