New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign five players

Aug 18, 2021 at 12:09 PM
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed free agent CB ﻿Bryan Mills﻿, DB ﻿Natrell Jamerson﻿, WR Kevin White, T ﻿Jordan Mills﻿ and OL ﻿Caleb Benenoch﻿, waived WR ﻿Jake Lampman﻿ and DB ﻿Lawrence Woods﻿ and waived/injured DB ﻿Adonis Alexander﻿ and OL ﻿Michael Brown﻿. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Mills, 6-2, 180 signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central. In his lone season in Durham in 2019, the Palmdale, Calif. native appeared in all 12 games with ten starts, accounting for 22 tackles (17 solo), a split sack and ranked second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with 13 passes defended (5 interceptions, 8 pass break-ups).

Jamerson, 5-11, 200 returns to New Orleans where he was originally selected by the Saints in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In three seasons with Houston, Green Bay and Carolina, Jamerson has appeared in 21 games and recorded six solo tackles, one pass defense and seven special teams stops. The Ocala, Fla. native appeared in four regular season games for Carolina in 2020.

White, 6-3, 216 is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the first round (seventh overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft. In four seasons with Chicago and San Francisco, The Plainfield, N.J. native has appeared in 17 regular season games with five starts, making 25 receptions for 285 yards, carrying once for nine yards and returning one kickoff for 20 yards. White most recently appeared in three regular season contests for San Francisco in 2020.

Mills, 6-5, 316 was originally a fifth round draft choice (163rd overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2013 NFL Draft. The seven-year NFL veteran has appeared 90 regular season games with 84 starts at right tackle as well as one start at right tackle in the postseason. The Thibodaux, La. native appeared in 37 games for Louisiana Tech (2009-12), starting 34 contests, 29 at right tackle and five at left guard.

Benenoch, 6-5, 305 was originally selected in the fifth round (148th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Buccaneers (2016-19), Benenoch appeared in 35 games with 22 starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. The Lagos, Nigeria native started all 16 regular season games for the Buccaneers at right guard in 2018.

