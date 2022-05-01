New Orleans Saints add linebacker, defensive tackle on final day of 2022 NFL Draft

He missed the 2020 season after suffering a shoulder injury, then deciding to opt out of the season due to uncertainty over the season because of Covid-19.

"It was a little tough," Jordan Jackson said. "Never missing a game before high school and then unfortunately, getting injured before that season, needing to get surgery and taking that semester off. It was kind of tough.

"That was the Covid year so we didn't know if we were going to have a season, so when they ended up having a season, watching some of those guys I was supposed to graduate with finish out that season and play those games, it was a little bit tough. But knew I was going to have another season to come back and work, come back and be a better version of what I was the year before."

That version led him to the Saints.

"He's more of an interior defensive lineman," Allen said. "Great kid, highly intelligent, graduate of the Air Force Academy – lot of really good qualities about the player. Really like some of the things he can do from a pass rush standpoint inside.