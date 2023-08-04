New Orleans defensive end Cam Jordan takes perhaps final step in dream fulfillment of always being a Saint

"I'm elated just to be wanted, I'm elated to be here. Probably the first time ever, I went home and on the contract extension offer, I asked Nikki, I was like, 'Hey, you got any pushback about this? Is there any line we're drawing in the sand?' And she was like, 'We're riding till the wheels fall off.'

"I don't want to have to go to a different franchise. I want to finish my career here. I want my storyline to be here. I would love that my story has been drafted here, kept here, been here. The story is to let it unfold, finish and be here. I can't wait to give everything that I've been giving to the Saints, to the city, to the community, to my family, to continue doing so for the foreseeable future."

Jordan, who has more Pro Bowl appearances than any defensive player in Saints' history, has started 191 of the 192 games he has played. He only has missed two games in his career – one in 2021 due to Covid protocols and one last season due to an eye injury.

He has had six seasons of 10-plus sacks, 11 seasons of at least 7.5 sacks and has totaled 15 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, two interceptions (one for a touchdown), 60 passes defensed, 150 tackles for loss and 219 quarterback hits.

"I've been blessed," he said. "In my mind, if you want to know the truth, when I got drafted I was like, alright, I've got to make a Pro Bowl. You don't want to be the son who goes to the league right after his Dad and not make a Pro Bowl. After that, it has been all lagniappe.

"I know one mode, and that's to go as hard as I can. From the time I was born to now it's been the same idea – wake up, give everything you've got, fall asleep by 9. I don't make it past that.

"It's just this innate ability to wake up and want to go get it, and that's what I still wake up to to this day. So when it comes to what I want to do, what we want to do, what I've always been as a Saint, I'm going to continue doing so until I can't do it anymore."

The continuation, and likely conclusion, will come in New Orleans with the Saints.