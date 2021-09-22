Saints at Patriots Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 3

SAINTS-PATRIOTS SERIES HISTORY

The Saints and the Patriots have met 14 times with New England holding a 10-4 lead. New Orleans will be looking to break a two-game losing streak against New England and capture their first road win in Foxboro since 1995.

New England has dominated the series, including a stretch where the Patriots won the first five games between the two clubs. New Orleans posted three-straight victories from 1989-95 – all on the road. The Saints broke a three-game losing streak with a 38-17 win over the Patriots on Monday, November 30, 2009, when they improved their record to 11-0.

Eight of the 13 games have been decided by a touchdown or less - including two by a field goal. The Saints have a 3-4 record in Foxborough, having dropped the last three contests. A view of the results: