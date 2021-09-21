New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Since New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson announced the launch of the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund including a $1 million donation on August 30, nearly $5 million has been raised to support New Orleans and the surrounding communities in wake of Hurricane Ida.

"The work continues in our hardest hit areas. We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need," said Benson. "We have relied on many of our legislative leaders to provide us with the direction on where we can have the most grassroots impact in these communities."

Benson and the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund have collaborated with Sen. Cameron Henry and other political leaders seeking direction as to where to direct essential items such as generators, fuel and/or meals to front line workers.

Sen. Mike Fesi, District 20, representing Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes

"We are grateful for Mrs. Gayle Benson stepping up to the plate by donating generators, fuel, and catered meals through the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund, helping assist the Houma community during this challenging time," said Sen. Mike Fesi, who received generators, fuel, and catered meals from the fund. "We have a long road to recovery ahead in this region, but Mrs. Benson's generosity in the wake of Hurricane Ida provides a step in the right direction for us."

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, District 5, representing Jefferson and Orleans parishes

"We are appreciative of the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund providing hot meals catered by local chefs to senior citizens, volunteers, and those working hard to repair the destruction left from Hurricane Ida across my district and throughout the region," said Sen. Karen Carter Peterson. "Mrs. Gayle Benson's contributions may have been a morale boost for so many needy citizens, as will seeing the Saints win throughout this season."

Sen. J. Rogers Pope, District 13, representing East Baton Rouge and Livingston, Tangipahoa parishes

"The Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund led by Mrs. Gayle Benson has afforded us the opportunity to provide meals for our hard-working citizens throughout East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa," said Sen. J Rogers Pope. "We are thankful for Mrs. Benson and those who have donated to the fund for leading our community through this challenging time."

Sen. Joseph Bouie Jr., District 3, representing Jefferson, Orleans, and St. Bernard parishes

"The dedication and leadership Mrs. Gayle Benson has displayed for the City of New Orleans and surrounding parishes gives hope to our people," said Sen. Joseph Bouie Jr. "By launching the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund, Mrs. Benson and those who have followed with donations to the fund have delivered essential meals to our workers and we applaud her for her generosity."

Sen. Gary Smith, District 19, representing Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes

"The essential food items donated by Mrs. Gayle Benson and the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund to employees and first responders in St. John the Baptist parish have provided hope for our community," said Sen. Gary Smith. "Recovery efforts from the devastation left in Hurricane Ida's wake is challenging, and we are grateful for Mrs. Benson's generosity in this time of need."

State Rep. Clay Schexnayder, District 81, representing Ascension, Livingston, St. James, and St. John the Baptist parishes

"Mrs. Benson's generosity through the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund has enabled us to provide meals to those helping restore our District 81 communities," said Speaker Clay Schexnayder. "We thank Mrs. Benson and all who have donated to the fund for providing essential meals to those helping rebuild following the devastation left by Hurricane Ida."

Sen. Patrick Connick, District 8, representing Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes

"The contributions that Mrs. Gayle Benson and the generous donors are giving through the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund has allowed us to provide catered meals for workers in Lafitte and West Jefferson Medical Center," said Sen. Patrick Connick. "We thank Mrs. Benson for her leadership in the community following the devastation left in Hurricane Ida's wake."

Sen. Eddie J. Lambert, District 18, representing Ascension, Livingston, and St. James parishes

"The Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund offers relief to a region enduring tremendous loss and devastation due to Hurricane Ida.," said Sen. Eddie Lambert. "Mrs. Benson's delivery of essential items has lifted the spirits of those helping our community get back on its feet."

Matt Jewell, St. Charles parish president

"We are thrilled to have essential food items delivered to our tireless employees and first responders in St. Charles parish following the wake of Hurricane Ida," said St. Charles parish president Matt Jewell. "Mrs. Benson has done a tremendous job in the community, and we are pleased with her efforts launching the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund."

Meals provided by various local restaurants are being delivered to feed breakfast, lunch and dinner to employees and first responders in the aforementioned parishes.