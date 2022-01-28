Transcript: Mickey Loomis speaks about Sean Payton stepping down, new coaching search

How important is it for whoever the next coach is to understand what pillars the organization already has in place?

"Yeah, I think that would be correct to assume. We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change, anything like that. Look, we have a lot of really good things here. That doesn't mean that it can't be improved and built upon, but you know, as Sean (Payton) said in his press conference, he's leaving this franchise in a much better place than when he got here."

Can you just explain the general approach for the coaching hire, I know you have qualified candidates in-house, but would also want to look outside as well?

"Well you just gave the answer, we do have great candidates from within the building and yet we also recognize that there are great candidates outside the building and we want to go through the full process. That's the fair thing to do, it's the right thing to do for the New Orleans Saints."

Does the approach to the Senior Bowl next week change without having a head coach in place and will the current staff be there?

"Yes, we do have a staff in place. We don't have a head coach in place, but we do have a staff and they're going to continue to do the things that we would ordinary do, until we do get a head coach in place and then we'll see if they'll be changes or not after that."

Are you going to try to do all the interviews in person or will some be virtual?

"Look, my preference is we do those in person. I just think there's so many things that you can miss if they're not (in person). I also recognize that sometimes that's not possible, so we're not married to one specific way to do it and yet I know what my preference is."

How do you look at the candidate pool and know when you have the right amount of interviews lined up?

"Yeah, I don't like to think of it that way. I think we're just going to through the process. We have got a lot of names and it kind of depends on how you define candidates because everyone out there, I should not say everyone, there are a lot of candidates. Now who we ultimately interview, that number gets paired down to the guys that we think will fit, A, what we're looking for and B, the circumstances that we have. I don't have a set number, it might be a lower number, it might be a higher number. We have not settled on that yet and some of that gets dictated by where guys are in the process with other teams."

How does the timing of the playoffs affect how you want to approach this if there's another candidate who's still working in game preparation?

"It does impact it because it impacts whether or not we can speak with them and interview them. It definitely impacts it. I don't want to get specific into any particular situation, but yes, it does impact it."

How do you balance that, whether it is that or it's guys who you're particularly interested in who are interviewing elsewhere? How do you find a balance?