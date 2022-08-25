Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Preseason Week 3 vs. Chargers

SAINTS-CHARGERS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
SAINTS-CHARGERS GAME OVERVIEW:
Friday in the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. The Saints worked to improve last week as they participated in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping a 20-10 decision in a preseason contest last Friday night. The game reminded the Saints that plenty of work remains in this final preseason contest and three weeks of practice before the Sept. 11 regular season opener at Atlanta.
After spending five days in Green Bay and having the final practice of the preseason in front of fans at the Caesars Superdome last Sunday, the focus returns to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for the last week of training camp as the club continues to install their offense and defense.
SAINTS-CHARGERS TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: Fox (WVUE Fox-8 locally)/Gray TV
Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Jonathan Vilma (analysts) and Erin Summers (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
As fans return to the Caesars Superdome, we have worked closely with local and state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.
MOBILE TICKETING & PARKING:
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the SAINTS APP or SeatGeek app. Saints ticket holders looking for more information about accessing, transferring, or selling your tickets can find more information and step-by-step tutorials on our MOBILE TICKETS GUIDE.
CLEAR BAG POLICY REMINDER:
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the Caesars Superdome:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
GAMEDAY PARKING & TRAFFIC:
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2022 NFL season, ASM will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within close proximity of the building. Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A, B or C lanes of Caesars Superdome Garages 1, 2, 5 and 6 and both ADA East and West Lots. CLICK HERE FOR MORE PARKING AND TRAFFIC INFORMATION
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT
PREGAME & HALFTIME PERFORMANCES:
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off and will include a special performance by Cha Wa. It will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
This week's National Anthem will be performed by Alana Buckley and fans will enjoy a halftime performance by the Saints Jr. Cheer Krewe.
CONCESSION OFFERS:
