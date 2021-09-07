Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm playing this week, for sure'

Sep 06, 2021 at 08:10 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Practice-ATT-083121-0025
Jeremiah Jhass/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos from New Orleans Saints' practice at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on August 31 as they prepare for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Official word from New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ is that on Sunday he'll play in the regular-season opener against Green Bay, less than nine months after rupturing his Achilles on Christmas Day last season.

"Yeah, I'm playing this week, for sure," Alexander said of the game against Green Bay, scheduled to kick off at 3:25 p.m. on TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

While Alexander was concrete in his belief, the Saints haven't officially declared him "in" for the game.

"I don't know that we looked at games," Coach Sean Payton said Monday, regarding a timetable for Alexander's return. "We're still going to meet in regards to how we want to approach this first game, but I don't know that we set a goal of the first, second game of the season.

"We set a course on how we wanted him to return gradually to play and will continue to do that."

Alexander practiced on a limited basis during training camp, but didn't play in either of the two preseason games and hasn't had contact since Christmas.

"When I was practicing I was trying to get a little contact in, just to feel around and everything," he said. "I should be fine. I know how to play the game, get out there and run and hit and have some fun."

HORNED SAINTS: The Saints had their first workout at TCU on Monday, at the school's indoor facility.

"It gives you a chance to really kind of organize what the long-term itinerary is going to be," Payton said. "Once you actually do it, the logistics – leaving here, arriving there, being dressed, on the field, lifting weights afterward, getting back – just a couple of things that would be slight alterations relative to putting it on paper. But everything went smooth."

TEXAS RETURN: Payton said that the team totally hasn't mapped out its itinerary going forward, relative to where it will base operations in the near future. But the preliminary plan is for the Saints to fly back to Texas after Sunday's season opener.

"My anticipation is after this game, we'll be coming back that night to this location," Payton said.

QB QUARTET: New Orleans will open the regular season with four quarterbacks on the roster – starter Jameis Winston and backups Taysom Hill, rookie Ian Book and Trevor Siemian. Hill's versatility (he's capable of playing multiple positions when not at quarterback) is a major influence in that decision.

"(Hill) has so much versatility that it's hard to say just on gameday, 'No, he's going to do these things, and then also be the backup quarterback,' " Payton said. "I just think that's difficult, relative to his week of preparation.

"And so we like the room, we like the guys that we have in the room. Obviously, we have experience, (and) we have some youth, if you will, with Ian."

Related Content

news

Defensive tackles inexperienced as New Orleans Saints, but ready for season opener

'You've been dreaming about this your whole life, and who wouldn't want to have a bigger role in the NFL?'
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown

Ohio State top college for Saints players
news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

11 players added to the practice squad for the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT
news

Jameis Winston's strengths cited in being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback

'We feel like he's got the unique skill set with his arm talent where he can get the ball down the field'
news

New Orleans Saints possibly will base in Dallas area for first month of regular season

Regular season opener could be played at AT&T Stadium, Payton says
news

New Orleans Saints players return to familiar place after stressful, emotional weekend

'When we go out and practice we've got to be locked in. We won't be able to bring this into that space'
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

Players are jockeying for roster spots, and not just with the New Orleans Saints
news

Coach Sean Payton and staff to decide on New Orleans Saints rotations for final preseason game

On QBs: 'I've got a few thoughts but I don't want to be early with what I'm thinking'
news

Cam Jordan leads New Orleans Saints defense into 2021 season

'All this is pride for me, every day'
news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'
Advertising