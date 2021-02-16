Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Latavius Murray

Saints running back provided a dynamic punch to the offense in 2020

Feb 16, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Sam Shannon

2020 Saints Season Photos: Latavius Murray 

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 27 - PANTHERS 24 (W) All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
Latavius Murray 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray entered his second year in New Orleans coming off his best yards per carry season (4.4 ypc) since his rookie year. In 2020, he improved on it by running for more yards on the exact same amount of carries (146 carries for 656 yards). The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder got his 2020 campaign off to a consistent start, gaining at least 48 yards on the ground in three of the first four games. Murray's standout performance in the first half of the season came in Detroit, when Murray ran 14 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Saints break an early two-game losing streak. The dynamic attack of Murray and backfield counterpart Alvin Kamara helped catapult New Orleans into a nine-game winning streak due to their ability to establish the ground game. Unfortunately, Murray did not have much of an impact in the playoffs. He ran just four times for nine yards against the Bears, but did manage to score a receiving touchdown. He was forced to miss the Divisional Round game against Tampa Bay with a quad injury.

Headshot-Murray-2560x1440-080420

Latavius Murray

#28 RB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: Central Florida

Best game of Murray's 2020 season:

Murray's strongest performance of the season came in a Week 12 victory over the Denver Broncos. Murray led the team in rushing with 124 yards on 19 carries and two rushing touchdowns. This was Murray's 11th career 100-yard rushing game and his second against Denver. Murray's 36-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter was also his longest carry as a Saint. 

Best quote from Murray's 2020 season:

"I think for me, it's just playing winning football, doing the things you have to do, getting yards after the catch and making people miss, catching the ball when it's thrown to you, picking up protections, protecting the ball, just playing winning football is what I felt I've done throughout my career and I've always tried to get better. When I'm catching the ball out of the backfield, obviously my objective is to catch the ball and then try to turn it into a bigger play. I want to be an outlet and try to get the ball down the field when I get my hands on it."

Advertising