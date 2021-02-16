New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray entered his second year in New Orleans coming off his best yards per carry season (4.4 ypc) since his rookie year. In 2020, he improved on it by running for more yards on the exact same amount of carries (146 carries for 656 yards). The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder got his 2020 campaign off to a consistent start, gaining at least 48 yards on the ground in three of the first four games. Murray's standout performance in the first half of the season came in Detroit, when Murray ran 14 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Saints break an early two-game losing streak. The dynamic attack of Murray and backfield counterpart Alvin Kamara helped catapult New Orleans into a nine-game winning streak due to their ability to establish the ground game. Unfortunately, Murray did not have much of an impact in the playoffs. He ran just four times for nine yards against the Bears, but did manage to score a receiving touchdown. He was forced to miss the Divisional Round game against Tampa Bay with a quad injury.