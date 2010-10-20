Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Join S Malcom Jenkins' Campaign to Stop Violence in New Orleans

Jenkins Ask Fans to Suggest Names for Campaign

Oct 20, 2010 at 04:06 AM

New Orleans Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins is helping the New Orleans campaign to stop shootings and killings launch a contest to name the movement.  The contest will give New Orleans young people ages 10-25 the opportunity to show that they support peace in New Orleans in a unique way.

TWO WAYS TO CONTRIBUTE AND WIN PRIZES! 
1) NAME THE N.O. CAMPAIGN TO STOP SHOOTINGS AND KILLINGS 
There is a movement building to end violence in New Orleans, and we need a name for that movement.

*We need a name that inspires people to think of New Orleans as a city that doesn't solve problems with violence.

*We need a name that will encourage people in New Orleans to believe that a city without violence can be a reality.

*We need a name that will encourage people to choose peaceful ways of resolving conflicts.

*Who are we as a city that believes in solving problems without violence?

The Challenge: Can you come up with a name for a movement that helps people believe that it's possible for New Orleans to be a peaceful, safe and healthy city for everyone?

The Prize: Author of the winning entry will receive two tickets to Mr. Jenkins' box seats to a Saints home game in the Superdome. If the winner is under the age of 21, he or she must be accompanied by a responsible adult over age 21.

CONTEST RULES:            
*Contestants must be 10 to 25 years of age.
*Contestants must be residents of the City of New Orleans.
*Contestants may submit entries on the official forms and deposit them in the marked boxes available at any New Orleans Public Library OR submit entries on the form available at www.projectjusticenola.org/              
*All information on entry forms (hard copy or on-line) must be complete and legible for an entry to be accepted for consideration.
*All entries must be received by 5 p.m., October 25, 2010.

To enter the naming contest click the link below:

ENTRY FORM FOR NAMING CONTEST

Winner will be notified on November 6, 2010.  2) VISUAL ARTS CONTEST:  PICTURE PEACE IN NEW ORLEANSThe movement for peace in New Orleans also needs visual images. Young people may also enter a visual arts contest and draw a picture that answers the question:

The Challenge: "What does peace in New Orleans look like?"

Prizes: All entries will be displayed at Ashe Cultural Arts Center on November 6, 2010. Judges will award 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes in three age categories: 10-14, 15-18, and 19-25.

1st place winners will receive an enlarged and framed reproduction of their entry, signed by the Saints football team. 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive autographed Saints memorabilia.

CONTEST RULES:            
*Contestants must be 10 to 25 years of age.
*Contestants must be residents of the City of New Orleans.
*Any medium may be used, but all entries must be two-dimensional
*Entries must be 8 ½ X 11" or smaller
*Entries must include the following information, securely attached or written on the back, and legible:
-Name
-Age
-Mailing Address
-E-mail Address (if available)
-Phone Number
-School (if applicable)
-Name of Parent/Guardian

Entries must be deposited in the marked boxes available at any New Orleans Public Library              
·All entries must be received by 5 p.m., October 25, 2010.

Winner will be notified on November 12, 2010.

For further information, please contact: 
Nadiene Van Dyke
Sr. Program Manager
New Orleans Campaign to Stop Shooting and Killing
New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation
(504) 558-9944 Ext. 223

