Four quarterbacks started games for New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks 2021 season analysis:

Four quarterbacks combined to start the Saints' 17 regular-season games in 2021. ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, who hadn't started an NFL game since 2019, started the first seven (5-2 record) before tearing his ACL; ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who also hadn't started an NFL game since '19, started four games (0-4); ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ started five (4-1) after starting four in '20 ; and rookie ﻿Ian Book﻿ started once (0-1). In total, the quartet combined to complete 293 of 503 passes (58.3 percent) for 3,186 yards and 29 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. Winston led the way with 1,170 passing yards and finished with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, while Siemian added 1,154 passing yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.