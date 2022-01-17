Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Four quarterbacks started games for New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book all started

Jan 17, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Jameis-Winston-Taysom-Hill-1920-011422
Winslow Townson/Panini

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks 2021 season analysis:

Four quarterbacks combined to start the Saints' 17 regular-season games in 2021. ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, who hadn't started an NFL game since 2019, started the first seven (5-2 record) before tearing his ACL; ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who also hadn't started an NFL game since '19, started four games (0-4); ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ started five (4-1) after starting four in '20 ; and rookie ﻿Ian Book﻿ started once (0-1). In total, the quartet combined to complete 293 of 503 passes (58.3 percent) for 3,186 yards and 29 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. Winston led the way with 1,170 passing yards and finished with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, while Siemian added 1,154 passing yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks best game of the 2021 season:

In the Saints' season opener against Green Bay – a home game played in Jacksonville due to the city of New Orleans' recovery from Hurricane Ida – Winston completed 70 percent of his passes (14 of 20) and threw five touchdowns in a 38-3 victory over Green Bay.

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks best quote from the 2021 season:

I was just thankful. These opportunities don't come too often. A whole year of not starting a football game. That's what I said in our team prayer, like, 'Lord, thank you for this opportunity.' He's the one that did it, the lord did it for me. And I missed it man. I missed going out there and leading the pack. That's fun, that's fun stuff. Jameis Winston

2021 Saints Season Photos: Quarterbacks

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book in action throughout the 2021 season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
