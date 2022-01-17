Four quarterbacks started games for New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks 2021 season analysis:
Four quarterbacks combined to start the Saints' 17 regular-season games in 2021. Jameis Winston, who hadn't started an NFL game since 2019, started the first seven (5-2 record) before tearing his ACL; Trevor Siemian, who also hadn't started an NFL game since '19, started four games (0-4); Taysom Hill started five (4-1) after starting four in '20 ; and rookie Ian Book started once (0-1). In total, the quartet combined to complete 293 of 503 passes (58.3 percent) for 3,186 yards and 29 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. Winston led the way with 1,170 passing yards and finished with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, while Siemian added 1,154 passing yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks best game of the 2021 season:
In the Saints' season opener against Green Bay – a home game played in Jacksonville due to the city of New Orleans' recovery from Hurricane Ida – Winston completed 70 percent of his passes (14 of 20) and threw five touchdowns in a 38-3 victory over Green Bay.
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks best quote from the 2021 season:
I was just thankful. These opportunities don't come too often. A whole year of not starting a football game. That's what I said in our team prayer, like, 'Lord, thank you for this opportunity.' He's the one that did it, the lord did it for me. And I missed it man. I missed going out there and leading the pack. That's fun, that's fun stuff. Jameis Winston
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book in action throughout the 2021 season.