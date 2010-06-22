Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Hahnville Wins 7 On 7 Championship In First Appearance

Marines add educational aspect to tournament

Jun 22, 2010 at 07:51 AM

On Saturday, June 19th, the New Orleans Saints hosted their fifth annual Regional 7-on-7 tournament presented by the United States Marine Corps. The event took place at their practice facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, where nine area high school football teams played in the double-elimination competition.

Gunnery Sargent Martin Purin, from the United States Marine Corps, gave a life skills presentation to start off the tournament. Stressing the core values of honor, courage, and commitment, he explained the viability of a career in the Marine Corps to the high school football players. Additionally, the Marines brought along their Chin-Up Challenge, in-which contestants attempted to do as many chin-ups as possible in order to win prizes.

In their first appearance in the tournament, the Hahnville Tigers won the title, defeating Newman 34-20 in the championship game.  As champions, Hahnville received a Saints 7-on-7 Championship crystal trophy as well as Saints practice apparel for each player and coach.  Each of the high school teams displayed a valiant effort in this year's tournament. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

