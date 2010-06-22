Hahnville Wins 7 On 7 Championship In First Appearance

On Saturday, June 19th, the New Orleans Saints hosted their fifth annual Regional 7-on-7 tournament presented by the United States Marine Corps. The event took place at their practice facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, where nine area high school football teams played in the double-elimination competition.

Gunnery Sargent Martin Purin, from the United States Marine Corps, gave a life skills presentation to start off the tournament. Stressing the core values of honor, courage, and commitment, he explained the viability of a career in the Marine Corps to the high school football players. Additionally, the Marines brought along their Chin-Up Challenge, in-which contestants attempted to do as many chin-ups as possible in order to win prizes.