Greer Joins Youth Programs at Elmwood Fitness Center

Cornerback Jabari Greer joined Saints Youth Programs and the Saintsations at a Kids Sports Summer Camp held at Elmwood Fitness Center in Metairie Friday morning.

The team brought elements of the Jr. Training Camp program including an inflatable obstacle course, the quarterback challenge, a vertical leap test, and a wide receivers drill. The Saintsations were also in attendance and taught a large group of girls an organized dance routine.

More than 200 children, ages 5-13, attended the fun-filled day with the Saints that also included a Saints trivia session with prizes and remarks from Greer.

"It is so important for you to get out there and be active," said Greer. "I encourage you to go outside and play and remember that an active lifestyle is key."

Greer was very pleased to be able to give his message as well as spend time with the campers, including his own two children.

"When I get started with these kids, I'll go all day," said Greer. "As long as these young ones keep me active, I will stay young for a very long time.

"Being able to represent our organization at an event like this is an honor. I remember, as a first grader, having Jeff Bagwell come and speak to our class. Being able to see someone that I saw on TV in person, it showed me that the dream was possible. It was attainable."