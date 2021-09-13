Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

New Orleans Saints QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿

On what this performance meant to the city of New Orleans:

"We did that for them. We knew how much it would mean to get a victory. They've been through so much, and for us to celebrate this victory with them is amazing. Hats off to (the people of New Orleans) for their resilience. They inspired us to go out there and ball."

On how important it was to take what the defense was giving him:

"Drew (Brees) always preached that "it's about the decision, not the result". Sometimes the decision is throwing the ball away, sometimes the decision is tucking it and running, and sometimes the decision is to take a sack. The more times we make the right decisions, the game will take care of itself."

On his fifth touchdown pass to Deonte Harris:

"When Sean (Payton) called that play, I told him I was going to throw it (to Harris). I was on Deonte all day, "keep your speed, it is going to come". Sean called an amazing game. The offensive line did an excellent job. With the way we dominated the line of scrimmage and the running game, I knew it (deep ball) was eventually going to come. It was open, and we hit it."

On what the last 24 hours was like preparing for his first start as a member of the New Orleans Saints:

"We were prepared. That was the message today. My trainer texted me this morning that "pressure is for the unprepared". I think that one thing we consistently did as a unit with Sean and with Jay Romig, along with our entire organization, is that despite the adversity of being in Dallas and all that we're dealing with at home, our mindset stayed the same. We prepared to play against Green Bay and prepared to play the best football that we could, and we did that."

On if he has reflected on his journey to finally be an National Football League starter again:

"Coach says all the time that we're in a race to get better. We are going to celebrate this game today, but there are people dealing with way worse than me right now. There are still people in Louisiana without power. I'll probably reflect on it after our season is over, but right now we have to keep getting better. There's some things that I won't like when I watch the film tonight, so we still have to get better."

On the performance of tight end Juwan Johnson:

"I was excited, man. I told him that was from countless hours of working together in the offseason and building a rapport. He showed up today. I told him before the game, "when you're in the game, I'm going to be throwing you the ball". I think he did a good job of going up and making some big catches for us. It was really a great team effort. We had some people stand out, but our defense was outstanding. When you hold Aaron Rodgers to 1-10 on third down, that's just incredible. Our offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. When you're able to hold one of the top offenses from last year to 3 possessions in a half, that's the type of stuff we preach about doing: dominating the line of scrimmage and playing complimentary football. That's how you win football games."

On Johnson's first TD catch:

"One thing in the red zone we focus on is giving our guys a chance. We preach that all the time. We have guys that can go up and attack the ball. He did a great job of not only catching the ball but coming down in bounds. That is kudos to him, but it doesn't start without the great protection and great play calling. Sean trusted in us to convert a fourth down on that drive. That's who he is. That is one of the most exciting parts for me, is finally having a chance to play for Sean Payton."

On the fourth down play call in the first half:

"Well, I had a feeling what play he (Coach Payton) was going to go with. I told him I really didn't want to come off the field, but that's just who coach is. Before the game I told him it was a privilege to finally hear his voice on the (helmet) mic. We have to keep getting better and we're going to keep growing. It was a great complementary win today."

On how Coach Payton and the team has handled being in Dallas:

"We know Sean is a great leader. We have a great team. This organization is unbelievable. Jay Romig's planning and ability to handle logistics. I want to give a shoutout to our equipment staff for being able to manage all of the moving. This was like a home game for us. We had everything set up perfectly. I also want to give a shoutout to Mrs. Benson. The way she invests in us and provides an opportunity for us to grow. For none of us to ever have any worries says a lot about this organization. Like Demario (Davis) says, it starts with the leadership of Sean and him always being able to adapt to situations. It also starts with us (players) believing in Sean and believing in the people this organization has put in place to do their job. I can't forget about Derek (Stamnos) too. We have great people working every single day while we're playing to make our lives easier."

On if he had any particular play he was excited about coming into today's game:

"One play that I was really looking at and visualizing was on the first drive where we did a double move with Deonte (Harris). I visualized and dreamed about throwing a touchdown on that play. I was able to scramble and get a first down. They were playing soft coverage, but with the way that play worked in practice, we thought we wouldn't call that play. It was only in that situation on fourth down where we might have called it because it was such a great call. Sean Payton did what Sean Payton does."

On the confidence he had in the play called by Payton on fourth and seven in the first half: