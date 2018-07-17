Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square 

Steve Gleason and members of Team Gleason will host the eighth annual Gleason Gras in Champions Square on Friday, Sept. 7 to help kick off the New Orleans Saints 2018 season. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m.

Those looking to attend can purchase general admission tickets for $10, or purchase VIP Tickets to Club XLIV for $250 online and $300 at the door. Fans will be able to bid on items in the Gleason Gras Auction, as well as enjoy live music by Marc Broussard, Flow Tribe, and Paul Varisco & The Milestones.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation. Team Gleason is an organization driven to generate public awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), raise funding to empower those with ALS to continue living with purpose, and ultimately find a cure for ALS.

Black and Gold fans will have the opportunity to compete for the Ultimate Fan contest at 7:15 on the steps of Champions Square.