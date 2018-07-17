Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square 

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation

Jul 17, 2018 at 01:44 PM

Steve Gleason and members of Team Gleason will host the eighth annual Gleason Gras in Champions Square on Friday, Sept. 7 to help kick off the New Orleans Saints 2018 season. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m.

Those looking to attend can purchase general admission tickets for $10, or purchase VIP Tickets to Club XLIV for $250 online and $300 at the door. Fans will be able to bid on items in the Gleason Gras Auction, as well as enjoy live music by Marc Broussard, Flow Tribe, and Paul Varisco & The Milestones.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation. Team Gleason is an organization driven to generate public awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), raise funding to empower those with ALS to continue living with purpose, and ultimately find a cure for ALS.

Black and Gold fans will have the opportunity to compete for the Ultimate Fan contest at 7:15 on the steps of Champions Square.

For more information on the event and to purchase VIP Tickets, visit here.

2017 Gleason Gras

The Seventh Annual Gleason Gras New Orleans Pep Saints Rally takes place in Champion Square at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome September 8, 2017.

No Title
1 / 33
No Title
2 / 33
No Title
3 / 33
No Title
4 / 33
No Title
5 / 33
No Title
6 / 33
No Title
7 / 33
No Title
8 / 33
No Title
9 / 33
No Title
10 / 33
No Title
11 / 33
No Title
12 / 33
No Title
13 / 33
No Title
14 / 33
No Title
15 / 33
No Title
16 / 33
No Title
17 / 33
No Title
18 / 33
No Title
19 / 33
No Title
20 / 33
No Title
21 / 33
No Title
22 / 33
No Title
23 / 33
No Title
24 / 33
No Title
25 / 33
No Title
26 / 33
No Title
27 / 33
No Title
28 / 33
No Title
29 / 33
No Title
30 / 33
No Title
31 / 33
No Title
32 / 33
No Title
33 / 33
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Will Shaffer wins 10th annual Saints Kickoff 5K Run

Annual race kicked off the 2022 NFL season in New Orleans on Saturday

news

Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon

Tickets available for event on Thursday, Aug. 25

news

10th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Saints fans are invited to celebrate the start of the 2022 season

news

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on May 16

Scramble, best-ball format event includes a taste of New Orleans on every hole

news

New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

Family friendly event is free, open to the public at Faubourg Brewery's expansive 15-acre outdoor brew park in New Orleans East.

news

New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Terron Armstead to host annual celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Tickets on sale now with proceeds from the event to benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason

news

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20 at Bayou Oaks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will participate

news

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.

news

Seventh annual Saints Kickoff Run 5K presented by Chevron open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate the start of the 2018 season by participating in the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron

news

Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV

news

Third annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend a success in Biloxi

Dozens of New Orleans players, legends and alumni joined in the events

Advertising