Game notes from New Orleans Saints preseason win over Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The New Orleans Saints defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 Friday night, ending the preseason at 1-2. New Orleans will open its regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11, when it plays the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CST on Fox.
- Running back Alvin Kamara, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cam Jordan, quarterback Jameis Winston and kicker Wil Lutz served as team captains
- There were 69,089 fans in the Caesars Superdome for the Saints only home preseason game of 2022.
- New Orleans totaled 366 yards of offense while allowing 239 yards on defense.
- The Saints tallied 22 first downs to the Chargers' 11.
- The Saints converted 9-of-13 third down attempts for a 69% conversion percentage. Meanwhile,
- they allowed just four third down conversions from the Chargers on 11 attempts (36%).
- New Orleans committed eight penalties for 52 penalty yards.
- Winston started the game for his first action since Oct. 31, 2021. He played one drive and completed four-of-four passes for 59 yards.
- QB Andy Dalton came in after Winston, completing five-of-five passes for 73 yards. Dalton finished the preseason a perfect 10-for-10 for 124 yards and a touchdown.
- Quarterback Ian Book started the second half and played the rest of the game. He completed 11-of-15 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown and also carried the ball eight times for a team-leading 49 yards.
- Receiver Jarvis Landry had two catches for 35 yards on the opening drive of action.
- Kamara received the start at running back and finished the game with two carries for 19 yards and one catch for five yards.
- Running back Mark Ingram II scored the first touchdown of the game on a one-yard touchdown run. He finished with nine carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns after playing two drives.
- Running back Tony Jones Jr. came in after the starting duo of Ingram and Kamara and tallied eight carries for 23 yards and two catches for 12 yards.
- Running back Abram Smith tallied 13 carries for 35 yards and one reception for 16 yards.
- Coach Dennis Allen won a coach's challenge in the second quarter on what was initially called an incompletion. The ball bounced out of receiver Tre'Quan Smith's hand and into the hands of receiver Marquez Callaway. Following the reversal after review, Callaway was credited with a 24-yard reception.
- Callaway led the Saints in receiving with four catches for 65 yards.
- New Orleans allowed just 44 yards in the first quarter.
- Demario Davis had three total tackles in the first quarter, leading the Saints' starting defense, also dropping Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel for a sack for a loss of 12 yards.
- Linebacker Eric Wilson led the Saints in stops for the contest with six tackles in the first half.
- Lutz made a 47-yard field goal at the end of the first half to give the Saints a 17-10 lead.
- Defensive back Justin Evans forced a fumble early in the third quarter that was recovered by safety Daniel Sorensen for the first turnover of the game.
- Receiver Kirk Merritt scored a touchdown in the third quarter on a 16-yard reception from Book.
- Merritt tied with tight end Lucas Krull and Callaway for the lead in receptions with four and finished with 32 yards and a touchdown.