New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with guard ﻿ Forrest Lamp ﻿. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Lamp, 6-4, 310, was originally selected by The Los Angeles Chargers in the second round (38th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky. For his career, Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers (2017-20) and Saints (2021) with 18 starts at left guard.