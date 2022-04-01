Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers and Saints with 18 starts at left guard

Apr 01, 2022 at 03:29 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with guard ﻿Forrest Lamp﻿. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Lamp, 6-4, 310, was originally selected by The Los Angeles Chargers in the second round (38th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky. For his career, Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers (2017-20) and Saints (2021) with 18 starts at left guard.

This is a 2017 photo of Chase Daniel of the New Orleans Saints football team. This image reflects the New Orleans Saints roster as of June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Forrest Lamp

#66 OL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Western Kentucky

In 2021, the Venice, Fla. native joined the Saints practice squad at midseason after going to training camp with the Buffalo Bills and appeared in one contest for New Orleans. In 2020, Lamp started all 16 games at left guard for the Chargers.

Lamp played four seasons at Western Kentucky and started 51 games. He earned second-team All-America honors from USA Today in 2016, becoming the first Hilltopper to earn All-America from the publication. He didn't allow a sack in either his junior or senior campaign.

Meet the Team Photos: Forrest Lamp signs with the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent guard Forrest Lamp on Friday, April 1, 2022. Check out Forrest in action with the Saints and Chargers during his five NFL seasons.

