New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with guard Forrest Lamp. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Lamp, 6-4, 310, was originally selected by The Los Angeles Chargers in the second round (38th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky. For his career, Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers (2017-20) and Saints (2021) with 18 starts at left guard.
In 2021, the Venice, Fla. native joined the Saints practice squad at midseason after going to training camp with the Buffalo Bills and appeared in one contest for New Orleans. In 2020, Lamp started all 16 games at left guard for the Chargers.
Lamp played four seasons at Western Kentucky and started 51 games. He earned second-team All-America honors from USA Today in 2016, becoming the first Hilltopper to earn All-America from the publication. He didn't allow a sack in either his junior or senior campaign.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent guard Forrest Lamp on Friday, April 1, 2022. Check out Forrest in action with the Saints and Chargers during his five NFL seasons.