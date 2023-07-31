Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, July 31

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, July 31.
- It's finally time to break the pads out as we head into Day 5 of the 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets. With the first practice in full pads, stay tuned for photo and video coverage from practice or catch up on all the photo and video coverage you missed from the first week of practice on NewOrleansSaints.com and Saints social media channels.
- Tight end Jimmy Graham spoke to the media for the first time since the Saints brought the veteran back. Senior writer John DeShazier covered Graham's media availability for NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The New Orleans Saints announced their latest roster moves on July 30, 2023. The club announced that they have resigned guard Koda Martin and placed defensive end Jabari Zuniga on the reserved/retired list.
- Get a breakdown of Day 5 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 4 if you missed it.
- With the Saints hosting two open practices over the weekend, NewOrleansSaints.com share the best fan photos from Week 1 of Training Camp. Fans can also now nominate yourself or another fan for the chance to rep the Black & Gold & be crowned the NFL's Fan of the Year.
Catch the best 100 photos from the team's first week of practices at 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.